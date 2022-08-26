Lyra (LYRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.98 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Lyra has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lyra has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $109,168.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lyra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00767880 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016302 BTC.
About Lyra
The official website for Lyra is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.
Buying and Selling Lyra
