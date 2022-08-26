Lyra (LYRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.98 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Lyra has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lyra has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $109,168.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lyra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lyra alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00767880 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016302 BTC.

About Lyra

The official website for Lyra is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.

Buying and Selling Lyra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lyra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.