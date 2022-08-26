Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 1.2 %
Malibu Boats stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.59.
Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats
In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Further Reading
