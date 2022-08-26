Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Kevin A. Denuccio Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.88 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.