Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,785,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after purchasing an additional 962,082 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 137.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 114,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

About Maravai LifeSciences

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

