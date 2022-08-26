Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 839,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,203 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marchex were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,004. Marchex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $93.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marchex Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.