Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Short Interest Up 123.8% in August

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marlin Technology stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,726 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

Marlin Technology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,808. Marlin Technology has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11.

