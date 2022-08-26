Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is NS Partners Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.07% of Marriott International worth $41,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,093. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.02.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.