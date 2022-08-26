Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.59.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
