Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $51.47. 578,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,609,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.