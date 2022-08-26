Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.09, but opened at $53.19. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 235,593 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,141.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 224,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46,715 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of -86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

