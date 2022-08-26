Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

Mastercard stock opened at $344.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $333.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

