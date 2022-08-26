Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.88

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.88 and traded as low as $78.36. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.85, with a volume of 2,888,713 shares changing hands.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $160,874,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,542.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 787,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 739,543 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36,621.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 702,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700,202 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 690,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,241,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,956,000 after buying an additional 525,027 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

