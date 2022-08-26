Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.78 on Friday. Matterport has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $37.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.