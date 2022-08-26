Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,538. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.