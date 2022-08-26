Mdex Market Capitalization Hits $74.26 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $74.26 million and $12.29 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00800412 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016758 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 916,700,578 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.