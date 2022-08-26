MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Cowen

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of MedAvail from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

MedAvail Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.26. MedAvail has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Institutional Trading of MedAvail

About MedAvail

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MedAvail by 148.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 134,315 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter valued at $5,572,000.

(Get Rating)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

Further Reading

