Media Network Price Hits $9.49 on Top Exchanges (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Media Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Media Network coin can currently be bought for $9.49 or 0.00044011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Media Network has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $150,288.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.
Media Network Coin Profile
Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.
Media Network Coin Trading
