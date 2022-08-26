Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in August

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the July 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Up 0.2 %

MDIBY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 27,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($12.04) to €10.80 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

