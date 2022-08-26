Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Medpace worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace Price Performance

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $169.19 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

