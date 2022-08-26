Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,796 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after acquiring an additional 313,297 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 39,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ HON traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $195.77. The company had a trading volume of 72,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

