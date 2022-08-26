Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,273 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 505,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,439,892. The company has a market cap of $264.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

