Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609,788. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.