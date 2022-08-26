Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

VO stock traded down $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,356. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

