Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded down $10.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.32 and a 200 day moving average of $369.56. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

