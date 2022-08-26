Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Reduced by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

META traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.93. 315,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,352,528. The company has a market cap of $440.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

