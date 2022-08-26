Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Raised by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.96. 470,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,352,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

