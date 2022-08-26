Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.0375 on Major Exchanges

Metadium (META) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Metadium has a total market cap of $63.32 million and $1.95 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00128619 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00032333 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082399 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars.
