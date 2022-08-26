Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches One Day Volume of $46,898.00

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $46,898.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001319 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,637,530 coins and its circulating supply is 80,637,432 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.