MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $50,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MET stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

