MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Shares Down 1%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

MGM China Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

About MGM China

(Get Rating)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.