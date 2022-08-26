Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Cut by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

