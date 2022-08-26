Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 536.4% in August

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 536.4% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $135,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIE stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 15,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,508. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.