MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Price Up 8.2% This Week

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. MiniDOGE has a total market capitalization of $675,341.35 and approximately $19,603.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiniDOGE has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00025420 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00078069 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00054253 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place. MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

