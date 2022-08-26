Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,132 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $173,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.95. 33,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,914. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.13.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

