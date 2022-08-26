Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $138.44 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IVV traded down $9.11 on Friday, reaching $412.58. 541,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

