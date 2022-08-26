Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $147.79 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $147,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $16.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,708. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

