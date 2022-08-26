Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $178.48 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Chevron worth $178,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,446. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $163.85. The stock had a trading volume of 195,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,739. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $321.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

