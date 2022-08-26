Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $205.12 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,162 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $205,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 360,275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 75,041 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,028,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $98.27. 504,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,270,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.58. The company has a market cap of $409.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

