Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $310.44 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Yum China worth $310,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

