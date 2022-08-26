Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $493.64 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,050 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $493,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,962 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.44. The stock had a trading volume of 436,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,352,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

