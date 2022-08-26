Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.26% of Elevance Health worth $303,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %

ELV traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $489.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

