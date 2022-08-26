Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $158,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.90.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.10. 24,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $142.16 and a 1-year high of $191.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.
