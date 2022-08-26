Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,657,529 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,657,529 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $131,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 2,365,880 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,331,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,647,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.