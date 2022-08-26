Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 512,331 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 512,331 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.63% of Cheniere Energy worth $222,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.92. 48,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

