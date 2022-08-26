Mizuho Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $120.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $190.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $357.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,653,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after acquiring an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,235,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,208,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

