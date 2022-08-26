MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $584.27

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 584.27 ($7.06) and traded as low as GBX 478 ($5.78). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 480 ($5.80), with a volume of 95,775 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £275.20 million and a P/E ratio of 751.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 582.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

About MJ Gleeson

In other news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). Also, insider James Thomson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($62,832.29). Insiders have bought 510,037 shares of company stock worth $262,719,610 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.