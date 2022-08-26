MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $584.27

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 584.27 ($7.06) and traded as low as GBX 478 ($5.78). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 480 ($5.80), with a volume of 95,775 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
MJ Gleeson Stock Down 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of £275.20 million and a P/E ratio of 751.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 582.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
