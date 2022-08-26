Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Stock Down 0.9 %

MODN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 1,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,493. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.