Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45,759.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $1.13 million and $45,759.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

MDA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

