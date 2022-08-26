Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. 181,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

