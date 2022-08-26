Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.59 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE DIS traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $115.23. 201,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,769,946. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $210.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

